Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development is hosting a pair of career fairs this month.
The Healthcare Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William Peinhardt Conference Center at School of Nursing and Center for Science building.
A Campus Career Fair is slated for Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.
Both events are open to Wallace State students and the public.
“Both fairs are excellent opportunities to network and hone your professional communication skills,” said Jamie Blackmon, Director of the Center for Career and Workforce Development.
Companies/organizations scheduled to attend the Healthcare Career Field are Amedisys Home Health Care, Ascension, Brookwood Baptist Health, CHI Memorial, Children’s of Alabama, Cullman Army Recruiting, DaVita, DCH Health System, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Centers, McGuffey Healthcare, Select Specialty Hospital – Birmingham, Sevita/REM Alabama, Southlake Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Spine, Tom Dodd Nurseries, Inc., TrustCare Health and UAB Medicine.
The Campus Career Fair is scheduled to host the following: Alabama Credit Union, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Alabama Department of Corrections, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA, Altec Industries, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Central Garden & Pet, Cigna, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Doster Construction, EOS Defense Systems, USA, Inc.; H&R Agri-Power, HH Technologies, Huntsville Police Department, ICool USA Inc., Jones Valley Fabrication, Kinder Morgan, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, North Alabama Fabricating Company (NAFCO), Oneonta Police Department, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Prince Metal Stampings USA, Inc.; Progress Rail, Rausch Coleman Homes, REHAU, Rogers Group, Inc.; Salia Construction LLC, Schoel Engineering Company, Inc.; SERVPRO (Cullman and Blount Counties), Shirley Quattlebaum State Farm, Steward Machine Co., Inc.; Structure Medal LLC, SyBridge Technologies, Tractor Supply, Truckworx/Kenworth, Velocity Truck Center, Walpole, Inc.; and Yutaka.
Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development’s Career Services Center assists students as they prepare to enter the job market, helping with creating a resume, honing interview skills and dressing for an interview, among other helpful practices.
For more information about the events, contact Ashley Baker at 256.352.8386 or Ashley.baker@wallacestate.edu
