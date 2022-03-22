William Batts is currently participating in Wallace State Community College’s Commercial Truck Driver Training, seeking to earn his commercial driver’s license (CDL). Batts was among the guests who visited this week’s Career Fair, hosted by the college’s Center for Career and Workforce Development at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
“I have a degree in education and taught two physical education for two years (in New Orleans). I’m back in Alabama and literally changing gears into the trucking industry,” said Batts, a Birmingham native. “This fair is a great opportunity to network and learn about the opportunities in the area.”
Batts, who is wrapping up his third week in the training, garnered information from Birmingham-based Truckworx Kenworth and other trucking/automotive companies at the event.
Batts was among approximately 500 individuals who attended the campus fairs. Approximately 90 businesses participated between the two events.
The Career Fair featured a variety of employers, ranging from advanced manufacturing, HVAC and automotive companies; to multiple police departments and sheriff’s offices; to Tractor Supply, Piggly Wiggly and Walmart Distribution, among others.
Emily Taylor, an accounting major at Wallace State, also attended the Career Fair.
“I’m impressed with the number of businesses that are here. This fair should interest many Wallace State students,” said Taylor of Hanceville.
A week ago, the Center for Career and Workforce Development also hosted a Healthcare Career Fair at the School of Nursing and Center for Science’s Peinhardt Conference Center.
Multiple hospitals and healthcare employers, stretching from the Huntsville to Birmingham areas had representatives on hand.
Nursing student Haylee Moore, of Hayden, is approaching graduation in less than two months. Moore and her nursing peers were among the first group of students to visit the Healthcare Fair on March 10.
“This is all exciting and interesting. It’s important to listen intently and get a general understanding of what each location has to offer. There’s so much potential,” said Moore, who has hopes of working in a labor and delivery unit.
Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development hosts Career Fairs during each spring semester and is committed to assisting students in becoming career ready by developing soft skills, coordinating internship/co-op placement, sharing career opportunities and supporting students and graduates in securing employment. For more information, contact Jamie Blackmon at 256.352.8461 or at jamie.blackmon@wallacestate.edu.
