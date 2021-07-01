Cardiologist Sampath Singireddy, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Singireddy earned his medical degree from NTR University and completed his post-doctoral training in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics with a Specialty in Cardiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.
Singireddy has a special focus on preventative Public Health issues. He, along with the Cullman Regional Cardiology Clinic Team, provides a full range of diagnostic cardiovascular exams and diagnostic cardiology with an emphasis on non-invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures utilize ultrasonic sound waves and test for different types of heart conditions and vascular abnormalities. Working with the Cullman Regional Diagnostic Imaging and Nuclear Medicine staff, the Cardiology Clinic team evaluates various known or suspected cardiac conditions with tests to examine the heart at work and at rest. Dr. Singireddy will treat a variety of heart conditions and diseases, including: Adult Acquired Heart Disease, Adult Congenital Heart, Arrhythmia, Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib), Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), General Cardiology, and Women’s Heart Disease.
Singireddy will be providing care for patients at the Cullman Regional Cardiology Clinic, located on the ground floor of the Main Hospital, 1912 Hwy. 157. Schedule an appointment with by calling 256-297-4646. For more information about Singireddy or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
