Ninety-one year old cancer survivor Naomi Johnson has refused to let two separate cancer diagnoses and a mastectomy slow her down.
Receiving her initial diagnosis in its early stages, Johnson was able effectively treat the disease with a single radiation treatment. Seventeen years later, Johnson switched doctors after several failed attempts to receive her yearly mammogram, which revealed that her cancer had returned.
“It’s very frightening news. Especially when you go 17 years thinking that you’re well. Cancer runs in my family, so it was something I was constantly afraid of,” Johnson says.
Johnson received a mastectomy and a reconstruction, and has remained cancer free.
Having witnessed the devastating effects of the different forms which cancer can take, including the loss of her brother to leukemia, Johnson considers herself lucky to remain in relatively good health.
Although having been unable to walk the past several years Johnson maintains her yearly tradition of attending Relay for Life, hoping that her high spirits provides encouragement for those still battling the disease.
“I think it helps them in some way. I hope that they can see someone who has been through it and is doing well. I think it gives them hope,” Johnson said.
Having only retired in November, Johnson spends her time now as a caregiver to her to remaining sisters, and enjoying her life one day at a time.
“I still work around the house, and take care of my sisters, go to church ... just go out and do whatever I need to do or want to do now. The only thing I can’t do anymore, is I don’t like driving at night because of these people that just don’t want to dim their lights when they get behind you,” Johnson says.
