If the new year has you resolving to do more hands-on gardening, growing, baking, making, or just plain heading outdoors, the North Alabama Agriplex is making sure the month of January offers plenty of how-tos to get started for learners both young and old.
From wilderness survival basics for teens to starting your own seeds at home and more, January’s program lineup at the Agriplex has something for just about everyone, whether you’re interested in becoming a budding backyard farmer, a resourceful homesteader, or simply a casual student of Cullman County’s agricultural roots.
Here’s a rundown of all the January events the Agriplex is hosting, with much more on the way as 2022 unfolds. Unless otherwise specified, advance registration is required for all classes and events, and can be made by visiting the nonprofit’s website at www.agriplex.org.
Children’s Programs
Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Breads of the World
Kids will learn all about the different types of bread and even bake some fresh bread of their own. Sponsored by Riverwood Farms, class fees are $10 per child, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Adults can attend with their kids for free.
Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. — Agriplex at the Holly Pond Library
This free program at Holly Pond will give kids a book-based peek at the types, habits, and habitats of winter animals. No registration is required for this free program.
Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. — Secondary Heritage Homeschool
Secondary school-aged students will learn helpful basic stitches and what to bring in their survival kit when venturing out into the wilderness. Sponsored by Drennen Forestry, class fees are $10 per child, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Adults can attend with their kids for free.
Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers Counting with Rooster
Come along with Rooster and count the animals on the farm as the Agriplex celebrates children’s author Eric Carle’s wonderful collection this year. Sponsored by Riverwood Farms, class fees are $5 per child.
Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. — Elementary Heritage Homeschool
Elementary school-aged students will get to explore the ever-changing seasonal cycle of life on the farm in “The Year at Maple Hill Farm.” Sponsored by RVI Hanceville, class fees are $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Adults can attend with their kids for free.
Adult Programs
Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. — Beginning Farmer & Rancher Hightunnel & Integrated Pest Management
This free-to-attend class will cover the best crop selection to grow in your high tunnel, and cover likely insect pests you may see , as well as how to manage them. Sponsored by Cullman Lions Club, the program is offered at no cost but advance registration is required. Contact Tony Glover via email at gloverta@aces.edu or by phone at 205-568-0005.
Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn Seed Starting
Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey will cover the basics of starting your own seeds at home. Door prizes will be offered. The program is free, but call ahead to reserve your seat at 256-297-1044.
Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills Candlemaking
This class will make a perfect introduction for those who want to take their first hands-on steps into the world of candle making. Taught by beekeeper & candle maker Phillip Garrison and sponsored by Eva Bank, cost is $5 person.
Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Attracting Wildlife to Your Yard
Love attracting birds to your property? Don’t stop there. Garden for wildlife to create the ultimate backyard habitat for bugs, butterflies, and more. Sponsored by Cullman County Master Gardeners & Cullman Native Plant Society, cost is $5 per person.
