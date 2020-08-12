With less than two weeks remaining until the Aug. 25 election, the two candidates for mayor of Cullman answered questions from the media and community members Wednesday.
The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at Cullman High School, where incumbent Woody Jacobs and challenger Mark Bussman fielded questions on topics such as leadership, taxes, infrastructure and tourism.
Both candidates have experience in community service. Jacobs has served on several community boards and was a councilman prior to being elected mayor. Bussman, former CEO of Jefferson-Cullman Counties Gas District, has served on the Industrial Development Board, City School Board and Cullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board. Both candidates emphasized their experience in making their case to be mayor.
"My best qualities are leadership. I communicate well with others, I work well with others, I keep people informed, I have risen to leadership roles in every association I served on," said Bussman. "You don't do leadership roles in those organizations without leadership skills. Everything I've ever been associated with has never been about Mark Bussman; it's always been about working for the good of everybody involved."
Jacobs pointed to the life-long relationships he's forged with Cullman residents and leaders. "We've been blessed the last four years," said Jacobs. "Cullman has been fortunate with the Chamber and the development boards here, and we build on the shoulders of those that precede us, and that's why we've been able to be successful. We've paved a lot of roads and got a lot of grants . . . all that is relationships - previous relationships and current relationships."
Bussman said he would like to see more cooperation amongst the local governments to find ways to tackle common problems, such as road work, city school infrastructure and how to spend tourism funds. "In the end, it's working with the other agencies, dealing with local problems that we can share the responsibility for and find solutions that benefit everyone in Cullman," he said.
Jacobs said Cullman County's municipal and county leaders get together once a month to discuss issues and find ways to help each other. "Cullman is blessed that we get along pretty well," he said. When there is conflict, he said, they "try to work it out so you don't see it in the headlines."
In discussing infrastructure, both candidates said road paving continues to be a priority. Jacobs said another priority is the city's aging sewer system. "The problems with sewers is water leaking in when you have storms and it overruns your plant," he said. "We've been attacking those problems."
Bussman agreed on the issue of roads, noting that new subdivisions coming into the city will impact connectivity. "Those are going to be expensive projects that will have to be engineered," he said. "Some of those are county roads so we're going to have to work very closely with Cullman County to find a solution to those problems."
He also cited access to broadband internet as an infrastructure need in Cullman. "We don't know where Covid is going to take us in this community, but one thing we do know businesses no longer need to have a 10-story, 20-story building. We can attract people into this community who can work from home." He added that with the pandemic, it's even more important for children to have access to broadband because they may have to do part of their school year from home.
When it came to additional funding for the city school system, both candidates were supportive.
Jacobs noted that city voters had twice voted down a property tax increase for the schools, and instead, the city put in place a half-cent sales tax to support the schools. "If the people want to vote, absolutely," he said. "There's nobody on the council that would say, 'we're not going to allow the people to choose what they want.' And that may be forthcoming; we'll see."
Bussman said he, too, believes people should have the opportunity to vote. "Property tax is preferable over sales tax," he said. "Sales tax hurts people who can least afford to pay the tax."
He said his primary concern is the age of some of the school facilities, some of which, he said, are nearly 70 years old. "We need to create a situation for our children that is a better learning environment," he said.
In response to a question about what they'd like to accomplish as mayor in the next four years, Jacobs said he'd like to see the city continue improvements and beautification of the downtown area, including the Warehouse District project and Depot Park. "I would love to see us finish that and turn it more into a district because we've already got some businesses wanting to locate in that area because they have younger professionals that work for them. Even though we aren't a huge town, they still want to be there," he said.
On the operational side, Jacobs said he'd like to institute more work-order management among the city departments. "As we grow, I want more accountability," he said. Currently, he said, the city is on a paper-system, but he'd like to see them move to digital so tracking is easier.
Bussman said his vision for the next four years also includes creating a downtown that attracts young professionals. "There's a whole new world out here since COVID where people can work from home, work from anywhere, and we need to figure out a way to attract people that can move into our downtown area and help our community," he said.
He also said Cullman needs to attract higher-paying jobs. "Our plants do a great job, but we need to change and try to focus on some other area of employment," he said. "We've overbuilt our industrial here and we need to find a way to do something else."
