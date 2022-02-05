Candidates for local office will present their cases to the public starting next week, when the Cullman County Republican Party hosts the first in a series of candidate forums ahead of the May 24 primary election.
Except for state senate contender James Fields, Republicans make up the entire candidate field for all of the local races up for grabs in this year’s election cycle. That gives the upcoming GOP forums almost total exclusivity in delivering face-to-face insight into all of the candidates’ plans and platforms ahead of this year’s race.
There are four forums, in total, scheduled to take place between Feb. 10 and April 14, and all of them will be held at the Cullman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2214, located at 112 Veterans Drive SW in Cullman. Only races that feature more than one candidate will be included; next week’s Feb. 10 session will feature District 4 (Hanceville) and District 6 (Vinemont) candidates for the Cullman County School Board, as well as candidates for Cullman County Coroner.
Cullman GOP executive committee member Ken Brown will serve as moderator for all of the forums. Brown said Wednesday that the format will follow the same structure for each of the sessions, with candidates allowed five minutes to present their platform at the start before fielding 4-5 questions from Brown.
No questions from floor guests will be taken during the sessions, though audience members are welcome to stay and question the candidates one-on-one afterward. Brown said he came up with the forum format as a way to deliver a more incisive inquiry into candidates’ thoughts on local issues than past forums have perhaps afforded.
“I just decided that this format would be a good idea,” he said. “Normally, we have candidates for local office visit maybe a senior center; or sometimes the Chamber of Commerce or another local sponsor will put one of these events on. A lot of the time, candidates will only get two minutes to respond to a question — but if what can a candidate really say in two minutes?
“I’m going to let each of them talk for 5 minutes at the beginning, where they can talk about their campaign; deliver what they want to say about who they are and why they’re running. And then we’re going to sit down and they’re going to get four or five questions from me that anyone who’s running for their respective offices ought to be able to talk about. I’m going to challenge them, and hopefully give the voters a chance to hear what each has to say and how prepared they are to serve.”
All of the candidate forums are free to attend, and any member of the public – regardless of political party affiliation — is welcome. Each will take place on a Thursday evening, with an optional $10 dinner served at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) ahead of each forum’s 7 p.m. start time. “The VFW will serve a hot meal at 6 p.m., so people who may not have time to squeeze in a meal after work can just come straight to the VFW and not miss out on the forum,” said Brown.
The Feb. 10 forum will feature District 4 (Hanceville) school board candidates Kenny Brockman (the current incumbent) and challenger Travis Eskew; District 6 (Vinemont) school board candidates Mike Graves (the incumbent) and challenger Jamie Weathersby Smith; as well as coroner candidates Jeremy Kilpatrick (the incumbent) and challenger Kevin Henry.
Dates and contested races featured in the remaining GOP candidate forums are as follows:
- March 10 — Associate county commissioner candidates, Part 1
- March 31 — Associate county commissioner candidates, Part 2
- April 14 — District Attorney
