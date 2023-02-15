Cullman City Schools will be closed and Cullman County Schools will shift to remote-only learning Thursday, as a severe weather threat bears down on the area amid a spate of unseasonably warm temperatures.
All city schools classes have been canceled for the Thursday, along with all after-school activities. County school campuses will be closed to students as well, with all Thursday classes instead being conducted online. The county schools’ open house event originally scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) also has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Wallace State will be open, but remote learning will be in place. The Northwest Regional is scheduled to begin in Tom Drake Coliseum at 9 a.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service was forecasting strong to severe storms expected to enter the area around 3 p.m. Thursday and continue into the evening.
Fresh from an afternoon weather briefing on Wednesday, Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Tim Sartin said the forecast timeline has shifted more than once since NWS first began alerting watchers to the severe weather threat, and said the timing window may shift yet again before Thursday’s storms arrive.
“We still are not 100 percent sure of the timeframe,” said Sartin. “The latest information had the storms in our area from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m., but it’s important that people monitor the weather in real time.
“All forms of severe weather are expected,” he added, “so it’s vital that everyone has multiple ways of communicating and receiving alerts. Don’t rely solely on your phone; don’t rely solely on a weather radio or a siren. Make sure you have more than one way to stay informed.”
The Birmingham office of the weather service cautioned that severe afternoon storms across central Alabama Thursday could bring the possibility of “tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, large hail, and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.” In addition to monitoring local and regional media for up-to-the-minute weather alerts, follow Cullman EMA on Facebook and Twitter for information on local weather-related hazards and closures.