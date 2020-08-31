Mallory Campbell has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Dr. Ruby T. Johnson Memorial Scholarship given annually by Alabama Beta Delta Teachers’ Sorority of Cullman.
Campbell graduated from West Point High School in May. During high school, she was very active in organizations such as Beta Club, Student Council, Theatre, Junior Ambassadors, and many more. She was selected as a Good Citizen and a Chamber of Commerce Leader. Campbell will be attending the University of North Alabama this fall and hopes to major in History and Physical Therapy.
“We congratulate and wish Mallory the best as she starts college,” said Linda Walker, 2018-2020 Beta Delta President.
Along with the scholarship, Beta Delta also showered Campbell with school supplies and gift cards to help her get started in the next step of her education.
