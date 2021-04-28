Camp St. Bernard will be in full swing at St. Bernard this June, offering traditional camp programs for children ages 8-12 and 10-14.
Located on the beautiful campus of St. Bernard Preparatory School, the camp offers a wide range of activities to include: archery, arts and crafts, basketball, canoeing, fishing, horseback riding, kayaking, low ropes, swimming and tennis.
Camp St. Bernard strives to help each individual camper attain skills that will enable each one to achieve a strong sense of self-value and self-responsibility in a safe, enjoyable, and highly active setting.
“Due to COVID, all campers will board this year in the residential halls that are a part of St. Bernard Preparatory School," said Camp Director John Arndt. "Campers will have access to a registered nurse if needed and are being housed on campus in order to prevent any contact with the virus.”
Each camp session begins on Sunday and ends on Friday and will have a maximum of 104 campers.
The weeks of June 6-11 and June 13-18 have been set aside specifically for students between the ages of 8-12.
June 20-25 and June 27-July 2 have been reserved for students 10-14 years of age.
The cost for camping is $500 per session. Siblings and repeat campers receive a $50 discount. To register, visit www.campstbernard.com
