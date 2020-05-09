In this Feb. 4, 2004 photo, author Octavia Butler poses near some of her novels at University Book Store in Seattle, Wash. Butler, considered the first black woman to gain national prominence as a science fiction writer, died Feb. 24, 2006, at age 58. Fourteen years after her death, Butler has never seemed more relevant. The rare black science fiction writer in her lifetime, she is now praised for anticipating many of the major issues of the day, from pandemics to the election of Donald Trump.