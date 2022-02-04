Bunco at Sacred Heart

‘Ladies Night Out Bunco’ proved to be an enjoyable night for nearly 30 women who shared $220 in cash prizes at Sacred Heart Family Life Center.
Burma Graves took home the top award of $100 for having the highest number of big Buncos. Diann Kelly won $50 for the Most Baby Buncos. Chiquieta Cooke won $50 for Most Games Won and Barbara Ragsdale took home $20 for Least Games Won.
The night included refreshments, hoops and hollars as players won Buncos, fun and fellowship. Sponsored by the church’s Altar Society, funds raised through the event go toward upkeep of the Church’s Altar and liturgy supplies.
