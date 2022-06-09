HANCEVILLE — Around here, Hanceville’s long been known as Bulldog country. But this weekend, and for one weekend only, they’re leaving the “dog” part behind: On Friday and Saturday, the cowboys are coming to town, and the bulls are the only thing they’ve got on their minds.
Saturday’s first-ever Hanceville Bull Bash will bring guests to C.W. Day Park as rodeo pros test their skill in a main-event showcase that kicks off at 7 p.m. Gates to the park will open at 7 p.m. for the rodeo, with the $12 pre-sale admission ($15 at the gate) also letting fans in for a bonus concert, sponsored by Budweiser, from 2018 American Idol standout Brandon Elder.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, the livestock will already have a sniff of what’s in store on Friday, when the city will host a free-to-attend “Parade of the Bulls” through Hanceville’s historic downtown streets. Starting at the old Texaco station along U.S. Highway 31, cowboys and their rodeo mounts will parade along Commercial Street before letting the bulls duck out near Church Street.
The rest of the parade, though, will continue all the way down Commercial Street to end at the Hanceville Civic Center, where guests can bring their cameras (and their appetites) for a meet-and-greet with the rodeo riders while chatting about the next day’s upcoming rodeo over a Tyson-sponsored chicken dinner. Friday’s parade begins at 5:30, with the food ready to go — either as a take-out meal or to be enjoyed on-site — just as soon as everyone hoofs the parade route down to the civic center.
Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said the parade won’t just feature out-of-town guests of honor, whether they be animal or human. It’s also a chance for any local resident to bring their animal and take part: All you have to do is show up in time to fall in line.
“If anybody’s got any wagons, any horses, any mules or other fun stuff they want to ride in the Parade of the Bulls, they’re welcome to do it,” said Nail. “Just be at the old Texaco station in Hanceville around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. There’re no permits or anything like that to fill out; just come on down and be a part of the parade.”
Saturday’s rodeo will unfold within a large fenced-in area at C.W. Day Park, a measure designed to accommodate on-site alcohol sales at the venue, which will feature a Budweiser-hosted beer garden. Tickets for the rodeo are $12 in advance (available at the Hanceville City Hall as well as through online storefront Eventbrite), or for $15 at the gate.
Guests can also show up earlier in the day Saturday at Wallace State Community College, where they can enter for a chance to score free Bull Bash tickets while attending the 24th annual Hanceville Antique Tractor & Engine Show. The free-to-attend tractor show begins at 9 a.m. and shouldn’t be easy to miss: Just loop around campus in your car until you spot the festivities outdoors on the Wallace State grounds.