The dry and dusty days of a parched late spring should serve up an ideal backdrop for bull and bronco riding action Saturday, as Hanceville gets set to stage its second city-hosted rodeo at C.W. Day Park.
Hosted by the city and a short list of corporate sponsors, the rodeo will bring both bull and bronco riding action to the ticketed event when gates at the park open Saturday at 5 p.m. For the second year, the Eutaw-based Double Creek Rodeo Company is heading up the competitive crowd-pleaser, with the first chute set to open at 7 p.m.
Kids under the age of 4 can attend the rodeo for free, with at-the-door ticket pricing set at $10 for children ages 5-11 and $15 for adults. As part of the pre-event atmosphere, there’ll be food truck vendors on site, as well as age-checked alcohol sales and a mechanical bull for anyone brave enough to try their hand at imitating the pros.
The rodeo’s not the only outdoor attraction happening in Hanceville Saturday, with Wallace State Community College also set to play host to the 25th annual Hanceville Antique Tractor & Engine Show. This year’s show will feature old-timey, family-friendly activities including a skillet-throwing contest, pedal tractor racing, and a noontime tractor parade.
The tractor show is free to attend, kicking off at 9 a.m. and running until door prizes and best-in-show honors are handed out sometime around 1 p.m. Finding the event on the Wallace State campus is a cinch: Just head down either College Drive (off U.S. Highway 31) or Francis Dodd Drive (the main north-south artery on campus), and then look for the patch of tractors and pavilions spread out in the area near the James C. Bailey Center (the tallest building on campus) and the nearby (and also tall) Tom Bevill Health Education Building.