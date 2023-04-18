The bulls will run again in Hanceville, returning for a second year after the city drew big crowds with its first-ever Bull Bash street parade and rodeo last summer.
At its recent regular meeting, the Hanceville City Council approved a special event alcohol license for the main rodeo to be held at C.W. Day Park, though the license does not apply to the nearby bull parade that’ll close off the city’s downtown streets before the main event. The council approved the license on a 5-0 vote, with mayor pro-tem Jimmy Sawyer abstaining.
Last year’s parade and rodeo were a first for the city, which packed Commercial Street with spectators as animals from the Eutaw, Alabama-based Double Creek Rodeo Company tamely trotted through the center of town before getting rowdy later on at the rodeo — a main attraction that featured a bonus concert from 2018 American Idol standout Brandon Elder.
This year’s Bull Bash, said mayor Kenneth Nail, also will feature bucking broncos, and will take place June 10 at C.W. Day Park. The city is now advertising vendor and sponsorship applications online via its Facebook page, as well as making the forms available at city hall.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Held a public hearing concerning a structure the city has deemed derelict along U.S. Highway 31, with owner Pete Dube and councilmembers coming forward as the only speakers. The council agreed to allow Dube to consult with the city inspector to address targeted repairs that could remove the structure from consideration for city-sanctioned demolition, setting a 90-day timeline for the work to be done ahead of the council’s July 13 regular meeting.
- Awarded a $56,225 bid to Georgia-based Landmark Dodgefor the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Ram ProMaster van, funded via a grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for use as a police mobile command unit.
- Awarded a $4,000 bid to pave the Hanceville Civic Center parking lot to Seal It of Hanceville.
- Approved the payment of a $14,9000 bridge inspection invoice to Kelly Whitfield.
- Set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on May 11 at city hall to solicit comment on a proposed zoning ordinance to recognize and regulate tiny homes under a new T-1 zoning code in the city.
- Reappointed Danny Nail to the Hanceville Zoning Board of Adjustments, with the mayor and council member Patty Dean, both relatives of Nail, abstaining from the vote.
- Proclaimed the month of April as Fair Housing Month in the City of Hanceville.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s March 23 regular meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Hanceville City Council will be held April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. A public work session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.