HANCEVILLE —
The real rodeo action won’t kick up until the gates open Saturday evening on the inaugural Hanceville Bull Bash. But on Friday, wild west lovers got a unique sneak peek at the buckin’ beasts set to enter the arena…and let’s just say these animals have some serious beef with the cowboys who’ll be trying to ride them.
The bulls put hoof to pavement Friday evening, taking over the city’s downtown streets as the bovine guests of honor in a parade thrown just for them. Grey skies that teased rain weren’t enough to keep the crowds away, as families lined the streets to afford curious kids — many sporting toddler-sized cowboy hats — a chance to draw as close as they dared to the metal fencing that separated spectators from the 1,500-pound animals who’ll be set loose for Saturday’s rodeo at C.W. Day Park.
The bulls were on their best parading behavior Friday, trotting a temperate track through their short asphalt course before being corralled at the end of a two-block run through the heart of downtown. Things will probably take a meaner turn Saturday, though, when pro riders strap in to put their eight-second skills to the test against rodeo-grade stock (including one unvanquished animal the cowboys affectionately refer to as “Murder Weapon”).
It probably goes without saying, but even in their docile state Friday, the bulls didn’t seem particularly interested in bucking the bad reputation they’ll be bringing to Saturday’s show. But no matter who comes out on top in the arena, the audience will walk away with the win: 2018 American Idol alum Brandon Elder will close out the evening with a free concert as soon as the last speck of rodeo dust has settled.
Tonight’s Bull Bash is a production of Eutaw, Alabama-based Double Creek Rodeo Company, with gates set to open at C.W. Day Park at 7 p.m. On-site admission is $15 per person, and presenting a valid ID will allow adults access to the Budweiser-sponsored Beer Garden that’ll serve up suds inside the fenced-in venue.
A limited number of rodeo passes also will be up for grabs earlier in the day, with guests at the 24th annual Hanceville Antique Tractor & Engine Show getting a chance to score free tickets. Held outdoors on the campus of Wallace State Community College, the tractor show fires up today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.