When the grown-up members of the Cullman County Master Gardners group decided to overhaul the Sportsman Lake Wildflower Garden last year, they probably didn’t expect a gang of upstart teenagers to come along and help.
But once the kids from the Cullman Area Technology Academy’s (CATA) Carpentry & Construction program got involved, the two groups saw the benefit in building bridges — literally — that span a generational gap within the Cullman volunteer community.
Thanks to the CATA program’s 40-plus students, the Wildflower Garden will soon cross another barrier off its long list of rehabilitative to-do projects. With guidance from Carpentry & Construction teacher Mike Burkett, the students designed, built, finished and installed a pair of pedestrian bridges at the park that deftly complement the attraction’s Japanese-garden woodcrafting them.
“The Master Gardeners contacted me last year with a bridge idea they had seen,” Burkett explained on a recent chilly Saturday at the park, sharing the magazine photo that ended up providing design inspiration for the gently arced bridge that students, only yards away, were setting up.
“I looked at the picture and thought, ‘We can build that cheaper, and we can get the kids involved’ — and that’s how it took off. They planned it, designed it, and put it together, and now we have a group of them out here putting it in. The kids you see out here today aren’t the only ones; this project actually involved the whole class.”
Community service is an ongoing component of the CATA building program, but building bridges is a first. “We do stuff for people in the community; we take commissions and build things for people,” says Jossie Fortenberry, a West Point junior and president of the program’s student membership. “But this is the first time that I’ve done something out of the classroom. It’s different — but it’s a good kind of different.”
“I was really for doing the bridge, because it’s in the Wildflower Garden, and horticulture is really what I like to do,” adds CATA student and West Point sophomore Madison Evans, who confesses she signed up for the Carpentry & Construction program after horticulture, her first choice, was dropped from the schedule. “When I get out of school, if I can build things for parks or even gardens, I’d like that, and this has really ended up being a way to get up close with both.”
Burkett, a Cullman native and retired professional architect, says the generational teamwork benefits his students at least as much as the Master-Gardening grown-ups they’ve been helping.
“I’m just grateful that they included our students in this,” he says. “One of my big things is collaboration, and I like that they’re able to collaborate with older people; adults in the community besides just me. They get exposed to what these guys are actually doing; they listen to what they have to say and watch and learn from them. It’s been a good thing for the kids.”
CATA’s Carpentry & Construction program will enter the bridge project in this year’s Skills USA state competition, which takes place in Mobile in late April. By then, the flowers will be in bloom and the construction clutter will be gone, leaving the bridges to merge into the wild-but-manicured park environment they were meant for.
“They’ll document the project, go hands on with it and present it to a panel of judges,” says Burkett, noting the school already has produced past state winners in the competition’s “community service” category. “We’ve won two state championships in that category, so it seems to be kind of our forte. February is also career tech awareness month, so this is a good project for us to promote that: getting out in the field and doing something that’s really hands-on.”
CATA has an open house coming up on Feb. 16, showcasing the Cullman County School’s array of vocational training offerings to potential parents and students. But the Master Gardeners don’t need an open house to appreciate firsthand how CATA students can apply their training out in the real world.
“It’s been remarkable to watch them see this through, from that first idea all the way to a finished bridge,” says group member Ben South, looking on as the Carpentry & Construction students head back to work after a picnic lunch break at a nearby lake pavilion. “These kids have been a real shot in the arm for the Master Gardeners.”