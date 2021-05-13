It’s never too early to start learning about emerging technology, and students across grade levels at East Elementary School are getting a first-hand look at how 3D printing works and its many uses — from printing parts on a space station, to making superhero figures.
East Elementary library media specialist Savannah Wood said the school has spent the past week using its 3D printer as part of the curriculum, teaching students the basics of how it works and functions, from loading a design to physically creating a 3D model print. A 3D printer works by “printing” a plastic material in layers, eventually constructing a full 3D object from a pre-loaded design.
“They love to watch it print,” Wood explained. “For the older students, they are learning more terminology and how these printers are used in the real world to create mechanical parts for machines and such.”
Students are learning how to search through available designs and objects that can be printed, and working together they’ve landed on some creative options — things like a cat model in honor of the school’s resident pet cat Cubbie; a Spider-Man bust; and a model alligator.
Though there’s obviously not enough supply for every student at the school to print something, the prints have proven so popular that Wood said they plan to use it as an incentive for reading assignments and achievements next year.
But wrapped around all that fun, Wood said made clear there is a tangible lesson about this emerging technology as it becomes more and more prevalent in business and industry.
“Right now, my main focus is exposure for these young kids, but it’s a doorway to start teaching them how relevant 3D printers are in our current world,” she said.
