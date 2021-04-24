Cullman Middle School received a tenor saxophone and trombones this week, thanks to a donation from Ray and Benton Buchmann. The Buchmanns have been donating instruments to the schools since 2014.
The saxophone, which sells for about $3,000, will go to a student selected by the school.
The instrument is familiar to Ray Buchmann. His family has a long history of musical talent - his parents Millard and Nell met when Nell was hired to play piano for Millard’s orchestra. Millard played the tenor sax and when he became a teenager, Ray also played the instrument in the orchestra. Ray’s son also played tenor saxophone.
Ray, his two sisters and Benton and Ray’s two children are all alumni of the Cullman city schools and played in the band. When the Buchmann’s children’s instruments were no longer being used, the Buchmann’s sold them and used the proceeds to purchase instruments for the middle school band.
“It’s been such a great blessing,” said Middle School Band Director Linda Bean. “It’s helped so many students.”
She said the students who receive the instruments are selected based on need and other factors.
Previous instruments the Buchmann’s have donated include clarinets, trumpets, saxophones and flutes. This week’s donation is the 11th instrument they’ve given to the school.
