Greg Brown has announced that he is seeking re-election for Good Hope City Council Place 4, Community Service.
Brown has served on the City Council for eight years, and has been on Community Service for the last 4 years.
"I have truly enjoyed working for the citizens of Good Hope," he said in a press release. "Our annual Thanksgiving meal, Christmas in the Park, Back to School Bash among others have been very successful."
He said the thing he has enjoyed the most is working with the city's Sassy Seniors. The group has been planning activities for the past several months. They meet twice a month, have been on several bus trips and have really had a great time, he said.
"If re-elected I will continue to work with the community to get more people involved and make the next four years bigger and better," he said. "I have always lived in Good Hope, went to school at Good Hope, own a business in Good Hope and with your help I will continue to work for the betterment of our community."
