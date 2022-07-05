If making homemade ice cream isn’t enough to beat the summer heat, something’s fermenting at the North Alabama Agriplex that might just leaven your DIY refreshment skills on a whole different level.
Grown-up guests this month at the Agriplex will have a chance at a frothy introduction to one of the oldest culinary arts there is: making homemade beer from scratch. On July 21, the nonprofit will play host to a “Beginning Brewers” class, this month’s extra-foamy installation in the Agriplex’s ongoing Heritage Skills learning series for adults.
The adults-only designation definitely applies here; the class is only open to participants who are 21 years of age or older. But there’s a definite wealth of heady how-tos for those who register for one of the course’s 100 seats. Not only will the class introduce budding brewmasters to all the necessary equipment that goes into crafting the perfect beer batch; it’ll also offer a firsthand glimpse at the science that lies behind the ancient art of brewing.
Members of the Cullman Brewers Guild will lead the course, which lightly taps participants’ pocketbooks for a $10 per-student fee. Registrations are likely to spill over early, so visit agriplex.com to claim your seat ahead of the course’s 6 p.m. July 21 event time at the Agriplex.
Here’s a rundown of all the other learning opportunities — for grown-ups and kids alike — that the Agriplex has in store through the month of July:
Adult courses
July 7 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) — Living Landscapes: Preserving Your Harvest Through Pressure Canning
Don’t be afraid of your pressure canner! Visit the Agriplex for a canning demonstration and learn how to preserve the flavors of summer with host Christy Mendonza. Course cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
July 7 (6 p.m.) — Beginning Farmer & Rancher: Food Safety on the Farm and Market
Want to turn your small-scale food creations into something more? This free class offers the chance to learn about changes in Alabama’s cottage food law, as well as providing a general overview of farmers market food safety.
July 20 (12 p.m.) — Lunch & Learn: Quick Pickles
Bring your appetite for this free noontime chat with host Mae Jefferson about all things briny and tart.
Kids’ courses
July 7 & 8 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) — Nature Day Camp
Spend two days on an outdoors exploration of the natural world, while learning about Native American heritage at an Agriplex day camp filled with adventure activities that include hiking, canoeing, heritage crafts, and storytelling. Cost is $40 per child; registration is required.
July 9 (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) — Farm Kids Club: Goats & Sheep
Bleat, ma, baa! This one’s for young fans of the four-legged friends that make some of the loudest noises on the farm. Aimed at children ages 5 and older accompanied by an adult, the course cost is $10 per child (with a maximum family cost of $20.)
July 11-July 15 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) — Sewing Camp 102
Ready to build on what you learned in last month’s beginner course? Sewing Camp 102 is designed for Sewing Camp alumni who want to expand their sewing skills by reviewing hand stitching and step up to machine sewing. Each camper will bring their own sewing machine to make easy projects they can take home. The class is aimed at children ages 9-18 who have completed the Sewing 101 course; cost is 450 per child. Registration is required.
Visit the Agriplex at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.