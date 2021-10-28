Allison Bright has been selected to succeed the retiring Mike Manning as the Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Utilities for the City of Cullman. Her first day was Tuesday, October 12.
As CEO Bright will oversee the Cullman Power Board operation and the more than 8,800 residential, industrial and commercial customers served electricity by CPB.
Bright brings 15 years of combined experience with Alabama Power Company and the Southern Company Services with positions in power distribution, transmission and generation.
Manning said the board was impressed during the interview process with her diverse work experience and proven track record in the industry. “She is a trusted leader who has strengths in people development, workforce planning and customer support,” he said.
“Allison has proven exceptional analytical, organizational, financial and communication skills that will be a great asset to the Cullman Power Board and people we serve,” Manning added. “She possesses tremendous technical knowledge, management ability and people skills.”
Bright graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Electrical Engineering.
She and her husband, Blake, have three children: Bennett, Barrett, and Ansley, and reside in the city of Cullman.
“Allison is well qualified for the position and I know the utilities board, Cullman Power Board staff, Tennessee Valley Authority and community will support her,” Manning said.
Bright said she is excited about the opportunity at Cullman Power Board. “Cullman is my home and having an opportunity to work here is truly special. I am honored to have this vote of confidence by the utilities board members and look forward to continuing the great work that has been done here in the past. Cullman has great growth potential and I am pleased to play a role in our future growth and direction,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.