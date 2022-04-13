A single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, has claimed the life of a Bremen man.
James Newton Thursby, 35, was killed when the 2004 BMW 325I he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Thursby, who was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Colony Road, approximately four miles north of Arkadelphia. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
