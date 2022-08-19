Bremen man killed in Friday crash
A Bremen man has died in a single vehicle crash.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, at approximately 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed when the 2020 Toyota Corolla that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368, approximately 10 miles west of Cullman, in Cullman County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.
Staff report