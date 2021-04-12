Two men have been charged with the felony offense of practicing medicine without a license as a result of a joint investigation by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force, and the Homewood Police Department.
According to a press release from the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, William Timothy Rogers, 53 of Bremen, and Steven Douglas Elliott, 40 of Hoover, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail this weekend on the charges after the investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at the business they were operating, WaveTech Therapy, at 2100 Southbridge Parkway in Birmingham.
“The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect patients from the unlawful and fraudulent practice of medicine in this state,” said William Perkins, the Board’s Executive Director.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in Alabama.
The U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force is made up of investigators from the U.S. Secret Service, Homewood Police Department, Mountain Brook Police Department, Hoover Police Department, Alabaster Police Department, Walmart Global Investigations, Hueytown Police Department, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
