A Bremen man is facing charges in Cullman County of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, two counts of first degree sodomy and production of obscene material containing visual depictions of a child less than 17.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators arrested James Michael Doss, 61 years old of Bremen, after multiple victims came forward. According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined that Doss has committed sexual abuse over many years.
Due to the graphic nature of the crime and the crime involving underage minors, there is limited information that the CCSO can release.
“I would like to thank the investigators who worked this case on the great job they did. As soon as the victims came forward they moved swiftly to conduct an investigation, follow up on leads and ultimately make this arrest,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
