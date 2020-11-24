On Monday, the Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse and Saving Forgotten Warriors showed their appreciation to local veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal. Now in its fifth year, the event has grown each year and was expected to provide meals of turkey, ham, dressing and other sides to more than 1,000 veterans.
Brandin’ Iron owner Josh Speakman said there were more veterans going through the drive-thru this year, and the Sheriff’s Office delivered more than 100 meals to veterans at home. “I think more of them did the drive-thru because of covid,” he said.
Speakman said the event provides a way to say thank you. “It’s just our way of giving back to our veterans,” he said. “They sacrifice so much, the least we can do is feed them once a year for Thanksgiving.”
Saving Forgotten Warriors founder Jeremy Hogan said the annual event recognizes “everything they’ve done for our country.”
The event has grown from 200-300 veterans the first year to about 1,000 last year. Speakman said local businesses and organizations begin reaching out to him in August to make sure they get on the list to sponsor some of the meals for those who served, and there are plenty of volunteers who sign up to help out on the day of the event.
“It’s a huge event,” he said. “It’s amazing how much people want to get behind it.”
