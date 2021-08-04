A little over a year after announcing its new fiber internet venture, the Cullman Electric Cooperative has completed about 3/4 of the first phase of the project, running more than 400 miles of fiber and connecting with more than 700 subscribers. The internet service, Sprout, has tapped into pent up demands for fast speed internet service, said Co-op leaders.
“The main two questions we get are ‘When is it coming to my house?’ and ‘Why isn’t it here yet?’” said Brian Lacy, communications manager for the Cullman Electric Cooperative.
“Our concern was the ability to manage expectations,” he said. “It has been every bit as intense as we expected it would be.”
The first phase of the project involves installing the fiber “backbone” throughout the service area. So far, that area includes Berlin, Fairview, Baileyton, Holly Pond, Hanceville and Colony.
“We still feel pretty good that all of this should be done by this coming spring,” said Lacy. If demand permits, subsequent phases will make inroads into routes not currently on the main lines.
“The more people take it now, it gives us the revenue to build it out further,” he said.
The co-op is the second largest of the 22 electric cooperatives in the state based on the numbers of meters, and one of nine now offering internet services to its members.
Lacy said when the co-op decided to upgrade its system to fiber to take advantage of the “smart” technologies available now in power equipment, it made sense to also offer internet service to the co-op membership.
“We recognized the need and that’s why we’re doing it,” he said. The demand harkens back to what created the cooperatives in the first place: rural customers unable to get electricity to their homes and businesses. As technology has advanced, so have the needs of rural customers.
Poultry producer Kirk Teichmiller said the high speed internet Sprout offers will allow him and his wife added peace of mind and some freedom from their three breeder houses and four broiler houses.
“We’ve got grandkids and if we’re at a baseball game 30 minutes away from home and a thunderstorm comes up, I can pull it up on my phone and check on things,” he said. “It frees up a little bit of our time.”
In addition, he said he can get information on power and water usage and wind speeds, as well as tap into cameras that allow them to check on the poultry houses and equipment remotely.
“It gives us peace of mind,” said Teichmiller.
“Farming is not any different than other businesses,” said Lacy. “It needs high speed, reliable internet.”
Lacy said the cooperative is known for being responsive to member needs and it was important to them to “infuse that co-op culture of service” into the new internet venture. “That’s the kind of service that is going to differentiate us from any other supplier,” he said.
