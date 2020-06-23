Brad Smith has announced his candidacy for Place 1 on the Cullman City Council. Place 1 is responsible for public safety, including the police and fire departments. Smith is a lifetime resident of Cullman. He and his wife Cheryl (Buckelew) have two children, Sticher (12) and Lane (8).
According to a press release, Smith plans to incorporate his love for Cullman and his business acumen to bring a fresh voice to the city council.
Smith graduated from Cullman High School in 1997 and studied at the University of Alabama. In 2005, Smith began his marketing career in the concrete industry and has held various sales and management positions. Smith is currently a Senior Account Manager for Ready Mix USA, covering the North Alabama area. Serving in this role has given Smith a vast knowledge of industry and construction in both Cullman and the surrounding areas.
During these uncertain times in our country, it is imperative that our police and fire departments receive the full support of the city council and the citizens of Cullman. “I want every police officer, firefighter, and first responder in the City of Cullman to know that they have the backing of the city in any event, at all times as they serve and protect our community,” Smith stated in the press release.
“One of the most important issues that needs to be addressed is the capacity of our schools. We have some of the best administrators and top teachers in the state, and our students’ test scores as well as their long-term success rates are a direct reflection. In order to continue this tradition of excellence, we must strategically and collectively work with the school board to provide our students with the learning environment they deserve without costing our taxpayers more money.
“As a city, Cullman must stay on the forefront of economic development. The opportunity for people to locate to this outstanding community, we call home, where they can have a great career and enjoy all our city offers is one of Cullman’s greatest attributes. We must continue that trend moving forward, paving the way for small business growth and regeneration in order to bring those who desire to reside and seek employment here. Cullman was built on small business, and we must continue to support them during these times.
“Running is a major commitment, and I have given a great deal of consideration as to how I can best serve my community. I pledge to unite with the city and my co-elected leaders as we work collectively to move our community forward while fostering growth and preserving our traditional values. My core belief is that the success of this city going forward relies on all of us communicating and working together—the council, the mayor, all city departments, and the citizens—to accomplish our cumulative goals. Together, we can define priorities and collaborate with others to attain goals all while taking the focus off politics and instead concentrating on effective government as we invest in our infrastructure, schools and businesses. I humbly ask for your vote on August 25 as I embark on this journey.”
Place 1 is currently held by Andy Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.