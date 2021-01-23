Taking the oath of office evidently comes with a certain sentimental heft — whether it’s for a municipal elected seat or the highest one in the land.
Just as some local mayors and council members bring their family heirloom Bibles along when it’s time to be sworn in, so, too do America’s newly-installed chief executives. No fewer than three Bibles were used Wednesday as Joe Biden took his oath as president, with Biden using a 128 year-old family Bible, and Kamala Harris using both Thurgood Marshall’s Bible as well as one belonging to a friend.
Bringing a historic piece of personal tradition to one of the most solemn occasions of public life isn’t just for the nation’s executive branch. When Kenneth Nail stepped forward to take his 4th oath of office as Hanceville’s mayor in November, he laid his hand atop a family heirloom with a pedigree that predates the 20th Century.
The weathered, hardcover 1880 Bible that Nail and his sister, Hanceville council member Patty Nail Dean, used for their official swearing ceremony is big — almost too big for a person to comfortably hold for very long. But the book holds tremendous sentimental value for Nail and his family, because the book itself holds so many family treasures.
“It’s even got a locket of my great-grandmother’s hair in it,” says Nail. “It’s got the corsage that my grandpa wore to his mother’s funeral in 1940. I’ve used that Bible for my past two swearing-in ceremonies. It’s a family heirloom that just means a little something extra to us.”
Nail isn’t the only local leader who turns to a treasured family artifact when it’s time to take the oath. Cullman City council president Jenny Folsom, now in her 4th term, says she’s used the same personal Bible that her parents gave her at birth for all four of her ceremonies.
“I was born in August of 1946, and in the front of this Bible is written ‘September 1946,’” she explains. “My parents wrote the date in it when I was a month old. They gave it to both me and my brother [Hubert] — but I’ve always looked upon it as just mine!”
Until this year, Folsom’s mother Gracie (née Grissom) had been at her daughter’s side, holding the Bible for all three of Folsom’s previous oath-taking ceremonies. COVID-19 brought that tradition to an end this year, as Gracie — now 104 years old — stayed away from the in-person ceremony, while still enjoying photos taken at the event.
“This was was the first time that she had not held the Bible for me,” said Folsom. “We just felt that it was best to keep attendance limited at this year’s ceremony, because of the pandemic…but I did show her the pictures.”
Though Folsom regards the Bible she uses for her swearing-in ceremonies as her personal Bible, it’s not the only heirloom book she relies on to mark her family’s history. “I have an Bible even older than this one,” she says. “But that one is more of a family-type Bible; the one with all the recordings of births, deaths, marriages, and significant events like that.
“I’ve always just used ‘my’ Bible to take my oath of office because I’ve always looked upon it as mine. It’s a sentimental piece of family history, and it’s been a nice tradition to have my mother, and my Bible, by my side at all my swearing-in ceremonies through the years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.