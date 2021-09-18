The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation will be hosting its Little Pink Dress benefit on Oct. 5, with proceeds from the fundraiser going to the foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to Cullman County residents undergoing cancer treatments.
The benefit will be at Loft 212, with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:45 p.m. The $75 ticket will include the dinner and a live and silent auction, with Christina Chambers serving as emcee and Nick Canaday providing entertainment.
“We think it’s going to be a fun evening,” said Bosom Buddies Foundation Vice President Judy Grissom.
She said the Bosom Buddies Foundation has provided more than $150,000 in financial assistance to county residents going through cancer patients since the foundation was founded in 2013, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the Little Pink Dress benefit or any other fundraisers goes directly to that mission.
Grissom said many people think of the Bosom Buddies solely as a support group, and while that is how the group first started, the nonprofit Bosom Buddies Foundation was founded to provide financial assistance.
She said any Cullman County resident who is in active treatment and has a financial need is eligible, regardless of the type of cancer or where they are receiving their treatment.
Grissom said the financial support includes utility bills, rent, food, gas or other expenses that may be overwhelming to those who were already struggling financially before they began their treatments.
She said the foundation works with the Cullman Regional Nurse Navigator program to find those who are in need of financial assistance, and the Bosom Buddies Foundation will directly pay the bills or provide gas or food cards.
Once someone is recommended by the Nurse Navigators, they will get financial assistance for as long as they are in treatment or until they reach an annual cap, Grissom said.
“We don’t turn anyone down,” she said.
Tickets for the benefit can be purchased from Grissom by calling her at 256-347-5993 or emailing options5993@gmail.com, and information about the event can be found at cullmanbosombuddies.com.
