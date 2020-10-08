The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of several of the Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation’s fundraising events in 2020, but the foundation is hosting a ham and turkey sale to continue its mission of helping local residents who are going through cancer treatments.
The Bosom Buddies Foundation usually hosts a fundraising event every spring, along with its annual motorcycle ride and Little Pink Dress benefit, but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that none of those have happened this year, said Foundation Vice President Judy Grissom.
“All of those have been canceled this year, so we’re truly dependent on our turkey and ham sales to help us bring in some money,” she said.
Pre-orders are now available for a slow-smoked 11-13 pound turkey or 8-9 pound ham cooked by Freddie Day Catering, with a turkey priced at $25 and a ham costing $35.
Orders can be placed by calling Grissom at 256-347-5993, calling Louise Cole at 256-503-5301 or by emailing ccbbfinc@gmail.com. Orders will be accepted until Nov. 13, and pickups will be at Freddie Day Catering — located at 1628 2nd Ave. NW — on Nov. 21 from 10-11 a.m. and on Nov. 25 from 4-5 p.m.
Grissom said the Foundation is also in the process of collecting recipes for a new cookbook that is set to be printed in January, and everyone is welcome to send in their favorite recipes to be considered for inclusion.
The deadline for submissions in Dec. 5, and anyone who wants to submit a recipe can take a picture of it and text it to Grissom at 256-347-5993 or email it to cookbook4ccbbf@gmail.com.
“We would love to have as many recipes as we can get, and if they want to put their name on it so they can see it in print, we’d love for them to do that,” she said.
The cookbook will include a section for people who have to pay special attention to their diet, such as diabetics or those who are undergoing cancer treatment, so those recipes are welcome as well, Grissom said.
“We’re trying to come up with healthy selections,” she said.
Grissom said fundraising has been almost at a standstill for most of 2020 after the main fundraising events were canceled, but the Foundation’s members hope they can pick back up with their regular events in 2021.
“We hoping after the new year everything will get back to normal,” she said.
