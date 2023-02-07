In February 2022, A wave of nostalgia brought literary enthusiasts out in droves to the inaugural Books and Brews night at Goat Island Brewing. The Friends of the Cullman County Libraries will be hosting the follow up Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m.
Friends Executive Director Tonya Allcorn said that the inspiration for the event began as a playful idea to offer adults the opportunity to relive the excitement of their youth when the Scholastic Book Fair would takeover the libraries or cafeterias of their elementary schools.
“We just played with that idea last year. We just thought this could be the adult version of the book fair,” Allcorn said.
The book fair has always been an event sure to be highlighted on any child’s calendar. Perhaps it was the allure of being able to shop for themselves as they pulled the extra dollars they were given from their backpacks to pay for their selections, or maybe it was the allure of the ambiguously “fruit” scented erasers that came in an array of colors that could rival a Lisa Frank trapper keeper. Allcorn wasn’t sure that excitement would translate into adulthood as she prepared for last year’s event.
“People thought we were crazy. Nobody thought anyone would show up to Goat Island to buy books,” she said.
Those thoughts were amplified when it began to rain as Allcorn drove her daughter to ballet practice shortly before the event was set to begin. All reservations she had were put to rest as she searched for a parking spot in the packed brewery parking lot.
Allcorn said that when she entered the brewery, crowds were forced to stand “shoulder to shoulder” and that both Goat Island and Chat and Chew — who will be returning this year to serve food — ran out of the speciality items that they were offering for the night.
“It really was hugely successful last year. It was wild, one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed,” Allcorn said.
Allcorn said that they have collected more than 5,000 donated books available for purchase for 50 cents a piece. Chat and Chew will be offering their regular menu items along with a specialty s’mores inspired desert for the evening. The sale will begin at 5 p.m., but if last year’s success is to be an indicator it would be helpful to arrive early to find parking.
“It really was a great night. Everybody walked away just tickled to death, they had a ball. I think we would have been crazy to not try it again,” Allcorn said.