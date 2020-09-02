The Friends of the Libraries of Cullman County are hosting the first-ever Book-It Virtual 5K to help raise money for the county’s library system and the services it offers to the residents of the county.
The event is set to take place from Sept. 25-30, and unlike a regular 5K that follows a set route at a certain time, a virtual 5K allows participants to choose when and where they complete their race.
Friends of the Libraries board members Renee Welsh and Amy Leonard visited Monday night’s meeting of the Cullman City Council to help spread the word about the event, and they asked the members of the council to sign a poster to show their support for the Book-It 5K.
Welsh said the virtual 5K can be completed all at once or in separate pieces, and people can walk or run in the park, on the sidewalk, while walking their dog or pushing a baby carriage or any other way they want.
“You can do it anywhere,” she said.
With social distancing and COVID-19 prevention still a concern in the community, the virtual 5K allows everyone to safely participate in the event, and letting people complete the race on their own can alleviate some of the pressure they may feel when considering an in-person 5K, Welsh said.
“There’s no pressure with this,” she said.
To sign up for the 5K, visit the Cullman County Public Library System’s website at ccpls.com/friends.html and click the link for registration at the top of the page. Runners will use the same site to upload their results once they complete their 5K.
Runners will also get a t-shirt to mark their participation in the race, and they will be available at the Cullman Library after Oct. 15.
For those who are unable to run themselves but still want to show support to the runners and the library system, a donation page can also be found by following the same link on the library system’s website.
Welsh said the money raised from the 5K will go towards upgrades across the county’s libraries, such as new lighting, shelves and touchless equipment.
The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County’s mission is to support library services and programs for the county’s five library branches by fundraising and encouraging community awareness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.