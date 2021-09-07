Cullman Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was called in during school hours.
All students and staff have been safely evacuated, and authorities are on the scene searching the campus.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a bomb threat was called into West Point Middle School. Deputies and Investigators are on scene now. Proper procedures and protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of faculty and students. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
