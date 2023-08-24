Through four decades of food, fun, and tons of hand-made art, St. Bernard’s Bloomin’ Festival has long been a perennial Cullman tradition. But the local monastery and prep school has another budding tradition on its hands, as the St. Bernard Blues & BBQ Festival eyes the approach of its seventh annual event — an event that’s established itself as the fall-season complement to its older springtime counterpart.
This year’s Blues & BBQ Festival is set to unfold over two days next month, welcoming guests for music, arts and crafts, and barbecue (of course!) all weekend long as the fest takes over the St. Bernard campus on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. Admission to the festival comes via a $10 per-guest donation, with all proceeds directly benefiting the St. Bernard Preparatory School.
As with previous Blues & BBQ events, the festival is all about enjoying cool music alongside its signature food — all while visitors browse the event’s always-impressive array of carefully-curated arts and crafts. Like the Bloomin’ Festival, it’s the kind of stuff you don’t see every day, selected from a roster of unique makers whose handiwork ranges from pottery to paintings; jewelry to stained glass; plus oodles of one-of-a-kind items including soaps, wind chimes, bespoke sauces and seasonings, wood carvings, handmade clothing, custom embroidery, and much more.
It wouldn’t be Blues & BBQ without the barbecue itself, and this year’s fest, cooked up by Freddie Day Catering, promises a taster’s choice: Guests can choose from a savory spread that includes mouthwatering ribs, chicken, and pulled pork, as well as hot dogs, polish sausages, and hamburgers for those who like their food with a little less mess. In keeping with St. Bernard tradition, guests can also take home their favorite loaf of Bernard’s Best Breads — baked on campus by Abbey monks — as well as an assortment of tasty cookies, made from scratch at the Abbey kitchen.
New to the festival this year, says director Joyce Nix, is the event’s first-ever Kansas City Backyard BBQ Competition, a juried tasting that pits grillers head-to-head in a culinary challenge. Likening the competition to a cross-country race, cooks will race against the clock in a meat-tastic tournament to present their best chicken and pork creations — all under the watchful (and probably hungering) eyes of spectators. Judging will take place at noon and 12:30 p.m., respectively followed by a People’s Choice Tyson Wing competition set to begin at 2 p.m.
The sights and smells will be backdropped by music all weekend long, thanks to a slate of live performances spread across both festival days. The Charlie Soul Band will kick things off on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, followed by The Sinners on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and The Kingfish from 2 to 4 pm. The festival’s $10,000 sweepstakes giveaway will cap the weekend, with the winner to be announced at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“By attending Blues & BBQ, you’re not only enjoying a fantastic weekend,” says Nix, “but you’re also contributing to the educational advancement of local students. It’s a weekend that promises memories to savor — and a community to celebrate.”
Learn more about this year’s Bernard Blues & BBQ Festival — including a full schedule of events and its educational funding mission — by visiting the St. Bernard Preparatory School website at www.stbernardprep.com.