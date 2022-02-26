A head-on collision east of Cullman Saturday took the life of a Blount County woman, according to Cullman County coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Marie Cumbie of Blountsville died in the two-car accident, which happened on U.S. Highway 278 East. The accident occurred near the intersection of County Road 771 and Highway 278 near Duck River Baptist Church.
Cumbie, 55, was killed when her Toyota collided with a second vehicle just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.