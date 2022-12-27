While the South may be experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the year, St. Bernard is warming up for the 39th Annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair to be held on campus the weekend of April 22-23, 2023.
Artisans are already registering daily in preparation for the annual event which draws thousands to the city of Cullman and St. Bernard.
Festival Director, Joyce Nix, is very pleased with the fact that, to date, more than 100 artisans have registered to participate. Vendors will be selling handmade items such as baskets, jewelry, ornamental garden art, birdhouses, pottery, cypress furniture, handmade soaps, brooms, wood turned bowls, fudge, kettle corn, roasted cinnamon nuts and more. St. Bernard’s monks will be there as well to sell their famous homemade bread and cookies.
“The response has been fantastic. We are blessed to have such a wonderful group of artisans who support our show, and who invite their talented friends to check it out as well,” Nix said.
Highlighting the show is the give-away of a 2023 Jeep Renegade purchased from Cullman Dodge Chrysler in Cullman. Other prizes include an Apple iPad, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Apple AirPods, and a Midland weather radio. Be on the lookout for tickets within the next two months.
Nix said craft fair applications and sponsorship forms are available online now. “We are very grateful to all who make our show a success. Our friends from the private sector and from the corporate community have been very supportive of our work. It is our job to honor that support to the best of our ability.”
All proceeds benefit the operational support of St. Bernard Preparatory School.
The festival continues to be one of the largest events in the City of Cullman annually. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with an admission Donation of $10; Children 12 and under FREE! For more information visit www.bloominfestival.com or call 256-739-6682. Group tours are very welcome.