Cullman Caring for Kids is partnering with LifeSouth to host a blood drive on Wednesday, and everyone who gives blood will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
The event will be taking place on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Caring for Kids parking lot, located at 402 Arnold Avenue NE, in the LifeSouth Bloodmobile.
Cullman Caring for Kids Administrative Assistant Tonja Grace said LifeSouth is making an emergency appeal for blood donors because there is only a two-day blood supply in the region’s hospitals.
“It’s just critical to host these blood drives,” said Caring for Kids Assistant Director Nancy Bryant. “We think this is just a great opportunity for everybody to give blood."
The Caring for Kids Food Bank is also running low on nonperishable food items after seeing new families during the COVID-19 closures. Anyone who brings five food items to be donated on Wednesday will receive a free set of bed sheets, said Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Javon Daniel.
He said Cullman Caring for Kids is hosting the blood drive to encourage people to support both organizations and the bed sheet giveaway is a way for the organization to thank those who come by.
"It’s just a way for us to show our appreciation for them for coming to give blood and also helping out the food bank,” he said.
Blood donors will also receive a free t-shirt from LifeSouth, along with coupons offering a free Lawlers BBQ sandwich and a pound of Papa Murphy’s cookie dough with the purchase of a pizza.
