In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi's Feast Day, Oct. 4, critters of all kinds - but mostly dogs - came before Father Patrick Egan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to receive a blessing Saturday morning. They came forward one by one, two by two, on four feet, in bags or captured in pictures to receive the blessing and be sprinkled. St. Francis of Assisi was known for his love of nature and animals and is considered the patron saint of animals.

Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 Ext. 216.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you