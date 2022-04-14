A former Democratic leader who’s spent the past few years growing more and more active in local GOP politics against a longtime Republican incumbent who leans on his track record: Tonight’s candidate forum featuring the two contenders for Cullman’s top law enforcement position has the narrative makings of a Q&A session worth showing up for.
Set to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Cullman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2214 (located at 112 Veterans Drive SW in Cullman), the forum will host incumbent Cullman District Attorney Wilson Blaylock and local attorney Champ Crocker, the lone GOP challenger in this year’s local DA race.
Blaylock’s time in the DA’s office dates back more than two decades; he served for four years as an assistant district attorney until his first elected term as DA in 2004. Crocker, meanwhile, has viewed Cullman County’s criminal processes from the other side of the bench, representing criminal and civil clients before the state’s 32nd Judicial Circuit over the past two decades in private legal practice. He’s also represented the local bar association as its president, and has also served as a municipal court judge.
Cullman GOP executive committee member Ken Brown will pose questions to both DA candidates, following a Q&A format that allows each to make general introductions before offering a limited time to address each topic. Candidates will not have previewed the questions beforehand, and Brown has said his goal has been to challenge candidates in all local races to distinguish themselves amid a local political field that’s almost entirely made up of Republicans.
Tonight’s forum marks the last in a series of Q&A sessions hosted at the VFW Post that put candidates for local races in front of voters. The event is free to attend, and any member of the public – regardless of political party affiliation — is welcome. An optional $10 dinner will be served ahead of the session’s start time beginning at 6 p.m.; doors will open to receive early guests starting at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.