Billy Troutman has been named Modern Manufacturing Project Manager for North AlabamaWorks, the Regional Workforce Council of North Alabama (Region 1). As Modern Manufacturing Project Manager, Billy will assist in building partnerships and coordinating efforts of local business/industry and education providers to ensure the success of the Modern Manufacturing Training Program, which provides career pathways into manufacturing.
The Modern Manufacturing Program program is currently being piloted in four high schools in North Alabama (Guntersville, Hartselle, Limestone County Career Technical Center, and Madison County Career Technical Center). The program prepares students for entry-level manufacturing careers, in preparation for work with OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Mazda Toyota, Toyota, and their suppliers, as well as many other types of manufacturers. Participants learn basic employability skills, safety, technical skills, and manufacturing principles.
With an extensive background in career technical education, Troutman’s experience provides unique insight into understanding and meeting the needs of education providers, industry representatives, and students.
“My career has been entrenched in Career Tech education serving as an Ag Teacher, Cooperative Education Coordinator and CTE Director,” said Troutman. “I know CTE and how it connects with business and industry as well as our post-secondary partners. I have spent my career building relationships to provide opportunities for our students. I am extremely excited to continue this passion with secondary education providers, post-secondary, and business/industry across North Alabama. I believe the Modern Manufacturing Program can play a key role that connects industry to education. The Modern Manufacturing Program will look different across Region 1 because of the diversity and opportunity in the communities we serve. Region 1 is steeped with wonderful employers who are dedicated to their community and willing to invest time and resources to build capacity for themselves and the citizens of North Alabama, and I’m honored to be a part of this process.”
The program includes instruction in machine operations, production line operations, systems analysis, instrumentation, physical controls, automation, manufacturing planning, quality control, and informational infrastructure. Manufacturers benefit as these students are eligible and ready for hire upon completion of the program. Students receive industry-led training and preparation for entering high-demand, high-wage manufacturing career pathways immediately after high school.
“North Alabama is fortunate to have Billy working with the Modern Manufacturing Program. His experience in career tech education, along with his passion for connecting industry, education, and students, will be a tremendous asset across North Alabama,” said North AlabamaWorks Executive Director Stephanie McCulloch.