Cullman Community Theater President Cindy Pass is looking for young vocalists to take part in a new program following the successful fall production of Junie B. Jones The Musical.
Pass will be bringing her experiences, gained through a 24-year career working with Cullman City Schools, and combining them with her passion of choral singing to the new program in hopes of offering young children the same joy of singing in a choir that she remembers from her own childhood.
“When I was a kid singing was my outlet,” Pass said. “I went to twelve different schools from kindergarten to college and the thing that I found pleasing at each one of the schools was when I would get to go to music class. That meant something to me.”
The Cullman Community Young Singers program technically began in 2019, but Pass said that a lack of participation and the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic caused the program to be shelved. That changed when parents began to approach her after wrapping Junie B. Jones, asking how their children could participate year-round.
“A bunch of those kids and their parents came to me and said ‘Can we do a community choir or can we do something else that’s all year long?’ So I decided to go ahead and do this again,” Pass said.
On Jan. 24 the program will be inviting singers ages 8-15 to attend its first gathering at the Little House at Art Park, where they will be giving an introduction to the program.
“Everyone is welcome to come and see if this is something they want to do. Parents can come and I’ll have handouts for them. We have a little handbook for them that gives them guidelines on what’s expected,” Pass said.
No auditions will be held, rather Pass is hoping that any young person with an interest in singing will be encouraged to participate.
“Kids can get drug down into the theory and the methods and all that about music, but what they really want to do is perform,” Pass said. “This gives them a chance to figure out something they can do on their own. Combine that with other kids that are doing that ... it’s a pretty magical moment.”
The program will exist under the larger umbrella of Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism. While Pass said that no performances are scheduled at this time, she is hoping to use that connection to give the participating children opportunities to perform at community events like Oktoberfest and Christmas functions.
“We want to give them a sense of purpose in our community as kids. You know, kids don’t really feel like they have say or any kind of job to do other than do good in school or be good for their parents. They don’t really get many opportunities to be a part of a community organized thing,” Pass said.
Song choices will range from pop to classical stylings and rehearsals will take place each Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:45 pm. Pass said that during her time working with the Cullman Community Theater, she has seen participation from children in both of Cullman’s school systems, homeschooled children and even children from neighboring counties, and is hoping for a similar level of participation in the new program.
“We have a wealth of talent here, they’re everywhere. So I really hope that I get a good big group that produces a big, big sound. That is the ultimate goal,” Pass said.