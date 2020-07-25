CHS Paving Check

The City of Cullman presented a check to the Cullman City School System Friday for the costs of paving Cullman High School’s parking lot. Pictured, from left to right, are Cullman City Councilman Johnny Cook, Cullman City School Board member Chris Branham, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, Cullman City Council President Jenny Folsom, City Councilman Clint Hollingsworth, Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall, City Councilman David Moss, City Councilman Andy Page and school board member Jason Neal.

 Special to the Times

Cullman High School’s parking lot will be getting a facelift after the Cullman City School Board awarded the bid for paving the lot during a special called meeting Friday morning.

The board awarded the bid to Good Hope Contracting at a cost of $134,786.23. 

The Cullman City Council agreed to cover the costs of the repaving during a meeting in June, and presented a check for the cost of the project after Friday’s meeting. 

The city council cited the community’s usage of the lot as a factor for the city lending a hand.

“There are many events that are held there outside the school functions,” said Councilman Johnny Cook. “This is just one thing we want to help them x out of their budget, so that line item will be taken care of.”

Several board members and Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall were in the audience at the council meeting, and Hall thanked them for their support. 

“This will benefit many people in our community, and many people visiting our community,” she said.

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

