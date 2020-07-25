Cullman High School’s parking lot will be getting a facelift after the Cullman City School Board awarded the bid for paving the lot during a special called meeting Friday morning.
The board awarded the bid to Good Hope Contracting at a cost of $134,786.23.
The Cullman City Council agreed to cover the costs of the repaving during a meeting in June, and presented a check for the cost of the project after Friday’s meeting.
The city council cited the community’s usage of the lot as a factor for the city lending a hand.
“There are many events that are held there outside the school functions,” said Councilman Johnny Cook. “This is just one thing we want to help them x out of their budget, so that line item will be taken care of.”
Several board members and Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall were in the audience at the council meeting, and Hall thanked them for their support.
“This will benefit many people in our community, and many people visiting our community,” she said.
