A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Monday, claimed the life of a Berry man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, David A. Moore, 37, was killed when the 2018 RAM 3500 that he was driving struck a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Ryan D. Finney, 41, of Macon, Ga.
According to a statement from ALEA, after the initial impact, the Freightliner struck a 2021 GMC 2500 driven by Brayden C. Motter, 19, of Huntsville and then struck a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Brian E. Huffstutler, 48, of Trafford. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in the RAM, Bradley J. Melton, 25, of Berry and Edward T. Davis, 29, of Cullman were both injured and transported to Cullman Regional for treatment.
The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 318 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Falkville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.