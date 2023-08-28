The Saint Bernard Prep School community celebrated the successful completion of the first week of the school year with a heartfelt email from Headmaster, Phoung Nguyen. He expressed his gratitude and excitement for the enriching activities and engaging interactions that took place among the faculty, students and staff. Nguyen visited classrooms and witnessed the interactions between educators and students.
Students enjoyed an array of thought-provoking discussions, hands-on activities, interactive presentations, and engaging lectures throughout the week. Nguyen also thanked the entire school community for their efforts in ensuring the week’s success. He praised the teaching staff for their dedication in creating an enriching educational experience for every student.
Moreover, he acknowledged Chef, Father Bede Marcy, OSB and his staff for providing delicious lunches for the students, with many expressing their appreciation for the culinary offerings.
“The success of the week serves as a testament to St. Bernard Prep School’s commitment to excellence in education and its ability to create a nurturing environment where both learning and personal growth thrive,” said Nguyen.