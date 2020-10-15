St. Bernard wasn’t able to host its annual Bloomin’ Festival this year, thanks to timing that put it in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully, the show is still on for the Bernard Blues & BBQ festival, which for 2020 gets an extra dose of sugar by doubling as a Halloween day event.
Back for its fourth year as a fall-themed celebration of food and music, Blues & BBQ will keep public health in mind with a request that guests bring their face masks along for the outdoor event, while remaining mindful of social distancing practices. The pandemic hasn’t put much of a dent in the festival’s lineup of vendors and blues music, though: marketing director Joyce Nix said the live music’s already in place for both days of the weekend-long celebration, and only a few open vendor slots are left for artisans with something unique to offer.
In a year when traditional trick-or-treating may be limited by the pandemic, the festival is inviting families to dress up the kids in their Halloween best, with a 2 p.m. trick-or-treating tour of vendor booths and costume contest that, Nix promises, will give kids “the good stuff” — not those crummy peanut butter nougats and throwaway boxes of gum drops.
“In a time like this, a lot of people may not end up going out as much for Halloween, so we want to give the kids a chance to do some trick or treating with our vendors,” she said. “It’ll be the good stuff, too! Parents will definitely remember the year they took their kids to Blues & BBQ and everyone came home sticky from barbecue sauce and candy.”
Ahead of the festival, St. Bernard is also selling tickets for the chance to win a total of $12,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of $10,000 to be awarded during the event itself.
In keeping with tradition, local caterer Freddie Day is partnering with Tyson to make sure meat’s on the menu, with everything from barbecued chicken to ribs, pulled pork, polish sausage, and plain ol’ hamburgers and hot dogs. There’ll also be plenty of sweets beyond Halloween candy, with funnel cakes, All Steak orange rolls, strawberry waffles, and more.
Vendors at the grounds at St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School will show up with a trove of one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, from pottery and ceramics to clothing, as well as birdhouses, handmade brooms, wood turnings, yard art, cypress furniture, quilts, jewelry, purses, soaps, honey, an on-site grist mill, and the abbey’s own fast-selling Monks’ Bread (get there early to be sure you don’t miss out.)
An admission donation of $5 is requested to attend the festival, while admission to the Ave Maria Grotto will be reduced to $4 throughout the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. For more info on this year’s Bernard Blues & BBQ, including how to buy cash giveaway tickets ahead of time, check out the festival’s landing page at stbernardprep.com/bernard-blues-bbq.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.