In a sunny season that’s already seen the loss of Dinner on First, Bloomin’ Festival, and Rock the South as casualties of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, organizers of events that fall later in the year are hoping they can capture some of the suppressed demand to get out and do things that the spring lockdown has so far denied.
At St. Bernard, that means putting extra emphasis on its still-young Bernard Blues & BBQ festival, which is heading toward its fourth year. While planning is still in the early stages, getting this year’s event just right would help the St. Bernard Prep School — not to mention all the vendors who missed out on early-year revenue of their own — recapture some of those dollars it missed out on after this year’s Bloomin’ Festival was canceled.
“We’re still working on it, but we’ve got a lot of fun ideas this year that we’re hoping to try out,” said Joyce Nix, the school’s director of marketing and public relations. “It was heartbreaking to have to get in touch with our Bloomin’ vendors and tell them we wouldn’t be having a festival this year. A lot of the are really excited about coming back for Blues & BBQ, so we’re really focusing on packing in as much fun, food, and, of course, music as we can.”
Planned to run through Halloween weekend, this year’s Blues & BBQ will fall more than a month later in the year than its previous incarnations. Nix said the combination of cooler weather, a holiday weekend, and — crucially — no scheduled Alabama football game on Saturday, Oct. 31 all should help broaden the festival’s reach even wider than in the past.
“A lot of the vendors and guests who’ve come to the first three seem to think that this can be the next big Bloomin’ Fest, and hopefully it will be,” she said. “We’ve already got some of the bands lined up, and we’re actively soliciting more — so if you have good blues music, send us a demo or give us a call.”
Missing out Bloomin’ Festival — the first time the event has been skipped in its 36-year history — was a tough fundraising loss for the school, said Nix. But, she added, it also brought out the best in the Cullman community.
“Of course we took a hard hit, but I’ve never been so proud to be from Cullman County in my life,” she said. “This community really rallied behind us and supported us with online contributions and just stepped up to the cause. A lot of people have suffered; a lot of our vendors and a lot of local businesses have lost a lot of money through the pandemic, so we consider ourselves blessed.
“We had to refund about $40,000 in booth fees, and gave our sponsors the option to transfer their sponsorship to Blues & BBQ — and most of them just donated their money anyway. Folks here have been very kind to us.”
Nothing’s set in stone yet, but Nix hopes to add some fun fall flavor to this year’s Blues & BBQ, including an evening Halloween event for trick-or-treating families, as well as a separate pet-friendly celebration that organizers are still finalizing.
Blues & BBQ is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 on the grounds of the St. Bernard Abbey. For more information, including how to submit your music for consideration, contact Nix at 256-636-0122, or via email at jnix@stbernardprep.com.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
