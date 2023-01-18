Cullman County’s youngest municipality cleared the past fiscal year with no hiccups or blemishes in its bookkeeping practices, reporting results of a clean FY 2022 audit this week at the regular meeting of the Berlin town council.
Mayor Patrick Bates presented the recommendation-free results of the recently concluded audit to the council on Monday, Jan. 16, marking an unusually fast turnaround from the Decatur-based Cooper, Hill, & LeCroix CPA firm retained to independently assess the town’s financial records.
“Some cities are still waiting for the results of their 2021 audits, so we’re really happy to get our 2022 audit back this quickly,” noted town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery. “And, of course, we’re very happy with the results of the audit itself.”
Separately, the council also agreed to solicit proposals for the installation of a community storm shelter on town-owned property adjacent to the Berlin Town Hall. The town currently is awaiting federal approval for shelter funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), though that process — begun during the administration of President Donald Trump — has since met with a raft of new requirements and conditions under the Joe Biden administration, said Montgomery.
To keep all its options available for getting a storm shelter placed at the site, the council agreed this week to explore installation pricing independent of the FEMA funding process, though the move does not commit the town or its finances to a final decision.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved a resolution making retirement funds for the town clerk’s position eligible for tax sheltering through the Retirement Systems of Alabama.
- Took no action on a private property annexation measure, due to a lack of a voting quorum. With one council member absent from the meeting, mayor Bates and Place 4 council member Don Bates elected to abstain from a vote on annexing the property, which is owned by their relatives. The matter will again be presented at a future council meeting.
- Approved the installation of a security light to be installed at the Berlin Town Hall.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Dec. 19, 2022 regular meeting, as well as its specially called Jan. 3 meeting.