BERLIN — Berlin leaders still have time to decide how they’ll spend the town’s share of one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year by Congress. So far, though, the problem has been finding a use for the money that fits the act’s stringent requirements.
Starting this year and continuing in 2022, Berlin is set to receive twin payments totaling $109,000 under the act, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 response measure that will send out $350 billion in direct funding to state and local governments nationwide. And though it’s still early in the decision-making process, Berlin mayor Patrick Bates has found at least one local improvement where the money could be used — so long as the town council agrees.
At Berlin’s regular council meeting Monday, Bates pitched the idea of using $100,000 in Rescue Act funds to pay the Cullman Electric Cooperative to extend its Sprout rural internet service infrastructure to the Walker Heights subdivision. While Sprout has been built out to serve the majority of Berlin residents, its network doesn’t currently reach Walker Heights residents.
Bates said using Rescue Act funds to make the upgrade is, at least to date, the only qualifying use for the money he’s been able to identify.
“I’m ready to hear another idea to use it on, and we’ve got time to spend the money — a few years, even, if we want to just sit on it and see,” he said. “But when I looked at the list of what we can spend it on and what we qualify for, it’s a very, very small list. This is the only thing I’ve come up with that we could actually spend it on.
“It doesn’t directly affect our town, but one side effect of doing this would be that they’ve got to run [the Sprout network] through a portion of the county to get the service out to us,” he added. “In the process, they’d also go ahead and extend their network to everybody who lives along that path. So it would help us, but incidentally, it would also help some county people who don’t live in Berlin.”
If the town does decide to pay for the expansion, it would apply only to compensating the Co-op for building out its network infrastructure — not, Bates noted, for subsidizing residential internet bills. “It would only be used to pay the Co-op to expand the network,” he said.
The council will discuss the proposal again at its September meeting. Bates shared a draft resolution codifying the measure with council members on Monday, giving them time ahead of that meeting to weigh its merits, as well as come up with other potential uses for the town’s Rescue Act funds.
